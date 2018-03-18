NC State sweeps Clemson for first time ever at Doug Kingsmore

Sophomore infielder Will Wilson cranked two home runs for No. 10 NC State, including a late game-winning homer, and four NC State relievers combined to pitch eight innings without allowing an earned run against No. 2 Clemson as the Wolfpack beat the Tigers 5-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, who entered the contest with four home runs, sent his sixth blast of the season over the left-field fence in the eighth inning to give NC State a 5-4 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Nolan Clenney, Evan Justice, Kent Klyman and Joe O’Donnell did not allow an earned run over the final eight innings after NC State freshman starter Nick Swiney was charged with three runs in an inning pitched. O’Donnell pitched the final three innings and picked up his fourth save of the year.

Ryan Miller took the loss for Clemson after giving up the homer to Wilson.

NC State swept the series after taking the first two games on Friday and Saturday. This marks the first time NC State has swept Clemson since 1997. The Wolfpack had never swept the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium prior to this weekend.

The Tigers and Wolfpack traded punches for most of the game, resulting in a 4-4 score after seven innings.

NC State’s Wilson and Clemson’s Logan Davidson exchanged solo home runs in the first inning. Davidson took the first pitch of the game from Nick Swiney to left-center field for his third homer of the year.

Grayson Byrd gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Following a four-pitch walk by Drew Wharton, Byrd ripped a double down the right-field line to drive in Wharton. Byrd advanced to third on the throw to home plate and then scored on a sacrifice fly to right field from Kyle Wilkie.

Clemson’s lead was short-lived, however. After Dillon Cooper was hit by a pitch to start the third inning, Josh McLain cranked a two-run home run to left field to tie the score at 3-3.

The Tigers regained the advantage in the fourth inning thanks to a two-out hit by Wilkie. After Robert Jolly fouled out to the third baseman and Wharton popped out to third, Byrd hit the ball hard to the second baseman and reached first on an error. Wilkie then drilled a double to deep right-center field to drive in Byrd and give the Tigers a 4-3 edge.

NC State answered to tie the game again in the sixth. Brad Debo grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, but Evan Edwards came home to score on the play.

Wilson then struck his go-ahead blast in the eighth to give the Wolfpack the lead for good.

The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday night in a road game at Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m.