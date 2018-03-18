Tigers soar into the Sweet 16

SAN DIEGO — Clemson is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 thanks to the most impressive victory in the program’s history in an NCAA Tournament game.

Led by a suffocating defense, Clemson soared into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 Round with an 84-53 win over No. 4 seed Auburn Sunday at Viejas Arena in San Diego. The fifth-seeded Tigers used a 25-4 run over the final 10:33 of the first half to pull away from Auburn.

Clemson’s previous largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game was 18 points in 2011 in its First Four win over UAB. That win also came under head coach Brad Brownell.

The win was also Clemson’s third over an SEC team this season. The ACC’s Tigers beat Florida and South Carolina in the regular season.

Clemson advances to face No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16–the fourth in the program’s history–next Friday in Omaha, Neb.

Clemson’s defense forced Auburn to miss their last 18 shots of the half during that stretch.

Clemson (25-11) got 22 points from Gabe DeVoe, who connected on 8-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. Marcquise Reed added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Center Elijah Thomas finished the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The junior was 7-of-10 from the field.

Point guard Shelton Mitchell had a nice stat line, too. The junior had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With the game tied at 13-13, Reed hit a jumper in the lane with 11:42 to play in the first half and Clemson never trailed again. From that point, Clemson outscored Auburn 30-6. Reed, DeVoe, Mitchell and Thomas all took part in the game-breaking run.

DeVoe had five assists and five rebounds to go with his 22 points.

Thomas scored 11 points in the opening half, while Reed dropped in 10 and DeVoe had eight. Mitchell had seven points, six rebounds and five assists in the opening 20 minutes.

Things got even better for Clemson in the second half as it extend its lead to as many as 41 points. DeVoe got hot as he hit four threes in the first 10 minutes of the half.

Thomas also got in the act as he had his eighth double-double of the season.