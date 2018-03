No. 10 NC State quickly took a 1-0 lead against second-ranked Clemson in the top of the first inning on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but the Tigers wasted no time tying it up.

Logan Davidson cranked a solo home run to left-center field on NC State’s first pitch of the game to even the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.

NC State’s Will Wilson hit a solo homer to left field in the top of the frame.