Wilkie stays hot, puts Tigers ahead of Pack

Second-ranked Clemson scored a two-out run against No. 10 NC State to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After Robert Jolly fouled out to the third baseman and Drew Wharton popped out to third, Grayson Byrd hit the ball hard to the second baseman and reached first on an error. Kyle Wilkie then drilled a double to deep right-center field to drive in Byrd and give the Tigers a one-run lead.

It was Wilkie’s second run batted in of the game, as he also hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the second inning. The sophomore catcher is now 4-for-8 with 3 RBI in this weekend’s series.