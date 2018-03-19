Fans greet Tigers as they arrive back at Littlejohn

The Tigers arrived back at Littlejohn around 7 AM Monday morning and were greated by a number of Clemson fans.
Several players were wearing the Clemson Omaha hats they got from the baseball team.
Check out the arrival on TCITV:
SAN DIEGO — Aamir Simms was not really sure why Clemson baseball hats were laying in their locker following their 84-53 victory over Auburn on Sunday at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, but he liked it. In (…)
SAN DIEGO — Sunday was an historic night for Clemson basketball. The Tigers’ 31-point, 84-53, win over Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena in San Diego was their largest margin (…)
SAN DIEGO — Following Clemson’s 84-53 victory over Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Clemson’s players celebrated the historic win and their ticket to the Sweet 16 (…)
SAN DIEGO — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he was “so proud of his team to play well on this stage” following the Tigers’ 84-53 victory over Auburn Sunday at the (…)
Fifth-seed Clemson crushed No. 4 seed Auburn, 84-53, on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s 31-point victory margin is the largest in school history in any game versus a (…)
SAN DIEGO — Clemson is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 thanks to the most impressive victory in the program’s history in an NCAA Tournament game. Led by a suffocating defense, (…)
Heading into the season, Monte Lee was optimistic about his team’s ability to produce offensively. Now, Clemson’s coach is searching for answers at the plate after the second-ranked (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee liked the way his team competed Sunday and said he thought his team outplayed NC State. Lee said “we’re 16-4” and most would have been happy with (…)
Grayson Byrd and Logan Davidson talk about being swept by NC State and look ahead to the Tigers’ first week on the road.
Sophomore infielder Will Wilson cranked two solo home runs for No. 10 NC State, including a late game-winning homer, and four NC State relievers combined to pitch eight innings without allowing an earned (…)