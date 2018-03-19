Fans greet Tigers as they arrive back at Littlejohn

The Tigers arrived back at Littlejohn around 7 AM Monday morning and were greated by a number of Clemson fans.

Several players were wearing the Clemson Omaha hats they got from the baseball team.

Check out the arrival on TCITV:

