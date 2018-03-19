One of country's top QBs still has Clemson at the top

Clemson has played host to three quarterback prospects within the past couple of weeks.

The highest ranked of the trio visited last Monday when Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley four-star Sam Howell stopped by campus to watch the Tigers’ spring practice.

“I really enjoyed being back,” Howell told The Clemson Insider. “It was great to be around practice and get a feel for it.”

Howell (6-1, 217) made the trip with his father, one of his team’s coaches and the coach’s son.

“They all had a really good time,” he said.

The visit marked Howell’s fifth to Clemson since the summer. He competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, attended the Auburn and Florida State games last season, and returned for Clemson’s elite junior day in January.

This time, he was able to get a good look at Clemson’s crowded quarterback competition, and he is anxious to see how the depth chart shakes out.

“I was impressed with the performance of the quarterbacks at practice,” Howell said. “Looking forward to seeing how that situation turns out.”

Howell is one of just three uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2019 class that have received a scholarship offer from Clemson to date.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter let Howell know he is their top target.

“I was hearing from both of them that they want me to be the guy in the 2019 class,” he said.

Howell is at Ohio State for an unofficial visit today. He has official visits to Florida and Florida State scheduled for March 30 and March 31, respectively.

A decision may not be too far off for the talented signal-caller.

“Somewhere in the next month or two maybe,” Howell said of his commitment timeframe.

The Tigers are still at the top in Howell’s recruitment right now.

“Clemson remains in the top group of schools for me,” he said.

Howell is ranked among the top five pro-style quarterbacks in the country for class of 2019.

A three-year starter at Sun Valley, Howell has completed 59 percent of his career passes for 10,175 yards and 109 touchdowns against 33 interceptions. As a junior last season, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns.