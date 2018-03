Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe and Donte Grantham with the media Tuesday afternoon in advance of the team’s trip to Omaha, Neb., for the Sweet 16.

The fifth-seeded Tigers will take on No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 at 7:07 p.m. Friday after clobbering No. 4 seed Auburn, 84-53, Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 in San Diego. It will be Clemson’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 21 years.

Watch DeVoe and Grantham talk about the matchup with Kansas and more on TCITV: