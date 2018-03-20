TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap

Clemson had a tough week at the plate as they were swept by NC State. In this edition of TCI’s weekly baseball wrap we look back at last week and give our weekly awards.

Overall Record 16-4

ACC Record 3-3

Last Week 5-0

3/13 Tuesday Chas. Southern W, 5-0

3/16 Friday #19 NC State L, 0-4

3/17 Saturday #19 NC State L, 1-6

3/18 Sunday #19 NC State L, 4-5

Next Week

3/20 Tuesday Coastal Carolina (15-7) 6:00PM Conway, SC

3/23 Friday #11 Louisville (16-4, 3-3) 6:00PM Louisville, KY

3/24 Saturday #11 Louisville (16-4, 3-3) 1:00PM Louisville, KY

3/25 Sunday #11 Louisville (16-4, 3-3) 1:00PM Louisville, KY

Note: Records as of Monday, March 19. Louisville travels to Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week #4 Grayson Byrd

The redshirt junior from Milton, GA went 8-for-15 (.533) in four games last week to earn his first hitter-of-the-week award for 2018. Byrd had a double, three homers, six RBI, and five runs with a 1.200 slugging percentage after collecting four of Clemson’s six extra-base hits.

Other hitters of note:

Kyle Wilkie 4-for-10 (.400), 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 SF

Robert Jolly 2-for-9 (.222)

Drew Wharton 3-for-14 (.214), 1 R, 2 BB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week #45 Holt Jones

The freshman from Santa Monica, CA earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award in his first career start. In 5.1 innings, Jones did not allow a run on two hits (.111 OBA) and two walks with eight strikeouts on the way to earning his second win of the season.

Other pitchers of note:

Ryan Miller 4.2 IP, 0-1, 2 app, 3 hits, 1 run (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, .188 OBA

Mat Clark 3.2 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 1 hit, 1 run (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, .083 OBA

Ryley Gilliam 1.1 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 1 K, .000 OBA

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as tenth in the country, beat Charleston Southern at home Tuesday before losing all three games at home to then-#19 NC State this weekend. The Tigers were outscored 15-10 despite outhitting the opposition .211 (26 hits) to .206 (26 hits). On the week, Clemson had two doubles, four homers, 15 walks, and two HBPs against 37 strikeouts while going 0-3 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.75 ERA, allowing 15 runs (all earned) in 36.0 innings with 15 walks and 38 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .968 clip, committing five errors in 154 chances.