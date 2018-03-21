Clemson a major contender for nation's No. 1 recruit

Along with a slew of 2019 recruits, Clemson played host to a number of top prospects in the class of 2020 for its junior day event on Saturday, March 3.

Chief among the 2020 visitors was five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the country for his class regardless of position.

The Damascus (Md.) phenom attended the Tigers’ junior day with his mother and father.

“It was a lot of fun,” Bresee told The Clemson Insider. “We got to see some (spring) practice, and then we toured all the facilities and stuff. So it was a good time.”

Seeing the practice and facilities stood out most to Bresee.

“That was good to see that, and all the facilities were really nice,” he said.

Bresee (6-5, 260) had communicated with Todd Bates prior to the visit, and he spent plenty of time with Clemson’s defensive tackles coach during it.

He also spoke with Dabo Swinney before Clemson’s head coach had to depart for a Nike conference in Oregon.

“Just that I’m still really young so there’s still a lot of time left in the process,” Bresee said of what he heard from Swinney. “Not to make a decision too early or anything.”

After returning home to Maryland following the trip, Bresee was informed of a scholarship offer from Clemson via a phone conversation with area recruiter Mike Reed.

“It was exciting,” Bresee said. “I’ve always wanted an offer from Clemson, so it was exciting.”

Bresee and his parents went to Georgia for a visit the day after the Clemson visit. He has scheduled trips to Wisconsin and Notre Dame in April.

Just a sophomore, Bresee has already stacked up more than 20 offers, including ones from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The plan for Bresee is to make a decision his senior year.

“I’ll probably make a top list probably during next season, around then, and then I’ll commit my senior year,” he said.

With the visit and offer, Clemson has emerged as a major contender for Bresee.

Though there is a long way to go in his recruitment, Bresee expects Clemson to be squarely in the race until the end.

“I definitely like it a lot,” he said of Clemson. “It’ll definitely be in the top running at the end.”

Clemson views Bresee as a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing both tackle and end. As a junior in 2017, he recorded 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss en route to first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.