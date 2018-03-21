Clemson comes to Omaha to take care of business

OMAHA, Neb. — Shelton Mitchell was honest.

When the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers landed in Omaha Wednesday in preparation for their seven o’clock tip against top-seed Kansas in the Midwest Semifinals on Friday night, Mitchell was a little taken back by the city that was one of four that was hosting the Sweet 16 this weekend.

“It is not what I’m used to,” Clemson’s point guard said out in front of the team hotel. “I really did not know what to expect. This is my first time being here in this part of the country. It was different, though. It is not as cold as I thought it was going to be. It is a lot warmer than I thought it would be. That’s good.”

It was a surreal moment for the players and for the city of Omaha, which is known more for its hospitality in hosting the College World Series every summer. But like Omaha, the Tigers are enjoying their moment in the sun and the program’s first Sweet 16 appearances in 20 years.

“I’m a little excited,” guard Gabe DeVoe said. “We are happy to be here. It’s nice to be greeted by so many fans.”

Omaha, Nebraska is a little different feel from the sand-and-surf and fun San Diego offered in last week’s first two rounds. However, Clemson isn’t here to play. This is a business trip, which is how they treated the trip to San Diego as they beat New Mexico State by 11 points and Auburn by 31 in the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We are here for business,” DeVoe said. “We did not really get to go out in San Diego in anyway so it is not really that big of a deal.

“The weather was a little warmer, but it is not too bad so far.”

Speaking of business, DeVoe said the Tigers feel good heading into Friday’s matchup with Kansas. Clemson watched film Friday morning and had an AM practice before getting on the plane and heading out to Omaha.

“I think we will be ready by Friday,” DeVoe said.

Mitchell said the team is happy to be here and they hope they can keep this run going and get a win on Friday.

“The mood is good,” he said. “It is very similar to when we went to San Diego. Everybody is excited to get here. We are just happy to finally be able to play in a Sweet 16. It is everyone’s first time so everyone is just excited.”