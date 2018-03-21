DeVoe: "We are here for business"

Basketball

OMAHA, NE – Just minutes after getting off the bus at the team hotel Gabe DeVoe spoke with TCI and others that were awaiting the team’s arrival.

Clemson is coming off a historic performance against Auburn on Sunday night in San Diego. The fifth-seeded ACC Tigers scored more points than they ever have in an NCAA Tournament game, while limiting the No. (…)

