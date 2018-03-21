Guillermo taking advantage of his second chance

Former Clemson offensive lineman Jay Guillermo did not want to waste his second opportunity at Clemson’s Pro Day last week.

With NFL scouts, coaches and general managers in Clemson last week to see what some of the former Tigers could do to get ready for this year’s draft, Guillermo, who finished at Clemson in 2017, showed he still has the skills to play at the next level.

He is hoping last week’s workouts will give him a second chance at a professional career in football.

The two-time All-ACC center weighed in at 313 pounds.

“I just wanted to improve from last year,” he said. “Getting to do it again, a lot of guys don’t get that opportunity to do it a second time or get that second go-around so I just did as good as I can.”