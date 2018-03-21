Photo Gallery: Clemson basketball arrives in Omaha for the Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson basketball team arrived in Omaha Wednesday afternoon as it gets set to play No. 1 seed Kansas in the Midwest Region Semifinals in Omaha, Neb.

The Tigers (25-9), the fifth seed, come into the Sweet 16 fresh of their victories over New Mexico State and Auburn in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament out in San Diego last week.

Here is the link to a photo gallery the The Clemson Insider took as the Tigers got off their buses and went into the team hotel. Guards Gabe DeVoe and Shelton Mitchell also spoke to the media after getting off the bus. LINK