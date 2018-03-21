TCI live from Omaha

Basketball

OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from Omaha as the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers arrive to prepare for the Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday night.

TCI’s Will Vandervort brings you the latest.

