Top-10 DE lists Clemson among his top schools

Forest Park (Ga.) 2019 four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Wednesday night via social media.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee also made the top list for Eboigbe.

“At this point in time, I’m grateful for all the offers I’ve received at this point,” Ebogibe wrote in a Twitter post. “My recruitment is still open but, these are my top 10 schools so far.”

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Eboigbe has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wake Forest and others.

Eboigbe (6-5, 261) received an offer from Clemson in mid-February and attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3.

After the visit, Eboigbe told The Clemson Insider it was one of the best visits he had been on to date.

“They’re one of the tops I’ve seen,” he said.

Eboigbe is ranked as a top-10 strong-side defensive end and top-150 overall prospect in the country by both Rivals and 247Sports.