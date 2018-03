Around the ACC

Atlantic Coast Conference teams went 8-5 (.615) on the week to move to a combined record of 137-63 (.685) on the season against non-conference competition.

NC State (3-0) and North Carolina (4-0) both went undefeated this week as six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and Virginia) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, The Clemson Insider updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College Overall: 7-11 ACC: 2-4

This Week: 1-3

3/16 @ #21 Virginia * W, 6-2

3/17 @ #21 Virginia * L, 3-7

3/18 @ #21 Virginia * L, 9-10 (10)

3/20 Northeastern L, 4-7 (18)

Next Up:

3/23 Virginia Tech *

3/24 Virginia Tech *

3/25 Virginia Tech *

3/27 Connecticut

Clemson Overall: 16-5 ACC: 3-3

This Week: 0-4

3/16 #19 NC State * L, 0-4

3/17 #19 NC State * L, 1-6

3/18 #19 NC State * L, 4-5

3/20 @ Coastal Carolina L, 5-9

Next Up:

3/23 @ #11 Louisville *

3/24 @ #11 Louisville *

3/25 @ #11 Louisville *

3/27 @ Furman

Duke Overall: 18-4 ACC: 4-2

This Week: 4-1

3/16 Miami (FL) * W, 4-3

3/17 Miami (FL) * W, 4-1

3/18 Miami (FL) * L, 2-8

3/20 @ Campbell W, 4-0

3/21 UM Eastern Shore W, 9-5

Next Up:

3/23 @ Pittsburgh *

3/24 @ Pittsburgh *

3/25 @ Pittsburgh *

3/27 Presbyterian College

Florida State Overall: 18-4 ACC: 3-3

This Week: 4-1

3/16 Notre Dame * L, 7-8

3/17 Notre Dame * W, 6-4

3/18 Notre Dame * W, 7-5

3/20 #20 Central Florida W, 6-4

3/21 #20 Central Florida W, 13-3

Next Up:

3/23 @ North Carolina *

3/24 @ North Carolina *

3/25 @ North Carolina *

3/27 vs. #2 Florida

Georgia Tech Overall: 12-9 ACC: 2-4

This Week: 3-2

3/16 Virginia Tech * W, 16-9

3/17 Virginia Tech * L, 8-10

3/18 Virginia Tech * W, 10-6

3/20 #3 Auburn W, 6-4

3/21 Mercer L, 2-6

Next Up:

3/23 @ #8 NC State *

3/24 @ #8 NC State *

3/25 @ #8 NC State *

3/27 Georgia Southern

Louisville Overall: 17-4 ACC: 3-3

This Week: 2-2

3/16 @ Wake Forest * L, 1-2

3/17 @ Wake Forest * W, 11-6

3/18 @ Wake Forest * L, 3-6

3/21 @ Western Kentucky W, 8-5

Next Up:

3/23 #10 Clemson *

3/24 #10 Clemson *

3/25 #10 Clemson *

3/27 Cincinnati

Miami (FL) Overall: 9-11 ACC: 3-3

This Week: 1-3

3/16 @ #20 Duke * L, 3-4

3/17 @ #20 Duke * L, 1-4

3/18 @ #20 Duke * W, 8-2

3/21 Florida Atlantic L, 9-11

Next Up:

3/23 #22 Virginia *

3/24 #22 Virginia *

3/25 #22 Virginia *

3/28 @ Florida Gulf Coast

NC State Overall: 18-3 ACC: 5-1

This Week: 3-0

3/16 @ #2 Clemson * W, 4-0

3/17 @ #2 Clemson * W, 6-1

3/18 @ #2 Clemson * W, 5-4

Next Up:

3/23 Georgia Tech *

3/24 Georgia Tech *

3/25 Georgia Tech *

3/27 George Mason

North Carolina Overall: 13-8 ACC: 4-2

This Week: 4-0

3/16 Pittsburgh * W, 15-3

3/17 Pittsburgh * W, 4-0

3/18 Pittsburgh * W, 13-2

3/20 Maryland W, 13-1

Next Up:

3/23 #5 Florida State *

3/24 #5 Florida State *

3/25 #5 Florida State *

3/27 @ Charlotte

Notre Dame Overall: 8-11 ACC: 2-4

This Week: 1-3

3/16 @ #6 Florida State * W, 8-7

3/17 @ #6 Florida State * L, 4-6

3/18 @ #6 Florida State * L, 5-7

3/20 Northern Illinois L, 3-5

Next Up:

3/16 @ #6 Florida State *

3/17 @ #6 Florida State *

3/18 @ #6 Florida State *

3/20 Northern Illinois

Pittsburgh Overall: 11-7 ACC: 1-5

This Week: 0-3

3/16 @ North Carolina * L, 3-15

3/17 @ North Carolina * L, 0-4

3/18 @ North Carolina * L, 2-13

Next Up:

3/23 #14 Duke *

3/24 #14 Duke *

3/25 #14 Duke *

3/27 @ West Virginia

Virginia Overall: 13-7 ACC: 3-3

This Week: 2-1

3/16 Boston College * L, 2-6

3/17 Boston College * W, 7-3

3/18 Boston College * W, 10-9 (10)

Next Up:

3/23 @ Miami (FL) *

3/24 @ Miami (FL) *

3/25 @ Miami (FL) *

3/27 Longwood

Virginia Tech Overall: 9-10 ACC: 3-3

This Week: 1-2

3/16 @ Georgia Tech * L, 9-16

3/17 @ Georgia Tech * W, 10-8

3/18 @ Georgia Tech * L, 6-10

Next Up:

3/23 @ Boston College *

3/24 @ Boston College *

3/25 @ Boston College *

3/27 Liberty

Wake Forest Overall: 10-11 ACC: 4-2

This Week: 3-1

3/16 #4 Louisville * W, 2-1

3/17 #4 Louisville * L, 6-11

3/18 #4 Louisville * W, 6-3

3/20 Appalachian State W, 7-3

Next Up:

3/23 @ Notre Dame *

3/24 @ Notre Dame *

3/25 @ Notre Dame *

3/27 Elon

2018 ACC Standings

A look at the ACC standings after two weekends of conference play:

Atlantic Team ACC GB Overall 1 NC State 5-1 —- 18-3 2 Wake Forest 4-2 1.0 10-11 3 Clemson 3-3 2.0 16-5 Florida State 3-3 2.0 18-4 Louisville 3-3 2.0 17-4 6 Boston College 2-4 3.0 7-11 Notre Dame 2-4 3.0 8-11 Coastal Team ACC GB Overall 1 Duke 4-2 —– 18-4 North Carolina 4-2 —– 13-8 3 Miami (FL) 3-3 1.0 9-11 Virginia 3-3 1.0 13-7 Virginia Tech 3-3 1.0 9-10 6 Georgia Tech 2-4 2.0 12-9 7 Pittsburgh 1-5 3.0 11-7

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU L-ville Miami NCS UNC UVA Pre 12 NR 3 19 NR NR 6 15 2/19 11 NR 3 19 NR NR 6 15 2/26 10 NR 3 19 NR NR 13 14 3/5 10 NR 3 19 NR NR 13 14 3/12 5 20 6 12 NR 23 NR NR 3/19 12 14 5 17 NR 10 NR NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU L-ville Miami NCS UNC UVA Pre 15 NR 4 21 20 23 7 16 2/19 12 NR 4 18 NR 24 7 16 2/26 7 NR 3 10 NR 16 NR NR 3/5 6 NR 3 8 NR 17 NR NR 3/12 2 NR 7 4 NR 19 NR NR 3/19 10 23 12 11 NR 8 NR NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU L-ville Miami NCS UNC UVA Pre NR 25 5 15 NR NR 6 19 2/19 25 NR 5 14 NR NR 6 17 2/26 14 NR 4 13 NR NR 20 19 3/5 12 NR 4 13 NR NR 20 17 3/12 10 21 7 12 NR 24 NR 22 3/19 14 21 7 15 NR 13 NR 22