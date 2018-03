OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke with the media Thursday morning in advance of their Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas at the Centurylink Center in Omaha.

The Tigers, the fifth seed, will play the Jayhawks Friday night at 7 p.m. in the semifinal round of the Midwest Regional.

Watch the press conference on TCITV: