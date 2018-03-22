DeVoe: Tigers need to limit Kansas' 3's

OMAHA, NE – Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe knows the Tigers will need to limit the 3’s from Kansas if they want to advance to the Elite 8.

Gabe DeVoe and Donte Grantham held a press conference Thursday as the Tigers prepare for Kansas.

