Basketball

OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from CenturyLink Center in Omaha, where the fifth-seeded Tigers will practice shortly in preparation for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas.

Follow the latest here all weekend long.

1hr

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Clemson Tigers get set for Friday’s Sweet 16 Showdown with top-seed Kansas in the Midwest Region Semifinals, The Clemson Insider hit the town in Omaha Wednesday night. (…)

2hr

OMAHA, Neb. — Last summer, before Clemson began individual workouts, one of Brad Brownell’s assistant coaches approached him with the idea of branding the program, similar to what Dabo Swinney and the (…)

14hr

OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from Omaha as the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers arrive to prepare for the Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday night. TCI’s Will Vandervort (…)

