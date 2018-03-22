Sunshine State DE has Tigers in his top 2

In late February, Clemson offered Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2019 defensive end Raymond Cutts. Defensive line coach Todd Bates extended the offer and has been in regular communication with the Sunshine State standout since.

In fact, Cutts told TCI he is in contact with Bates “every day.”

“How I can come right in and play,” Cutts said of what he has heard, “and how successful I can be and how how they can really look out for me.”

Though the relationship is new on both sides, Cutts and Bates have already begun to form a good bond.

“It’s great,” Cutts said of the relationship, “and it’s like he’s like a cool big brother.”

Cutts (6-3, 255) earned Defensive Line MVP honors at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Orlando on Feb. 18. Clemson offered a week later, joining Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Minnesota, USF, FAU and Cincinnati on his offer sheet.

While there is a ways to go in his recruitment, two schools have asserted themselves as early frontrunners for Cutts.

“It’s between Clemson and Louisville,” he said of his favorites right now.

Along with Clemson, Cutts said Louisville is recruiting him the hardest.

Cutts visited Florida on Wednesday. He had planned to attend Clemson’s junior day in early March but was unable to make it. He hopes to visit Clemson sometime in the spring and wants to visit Louisville and USF as well.