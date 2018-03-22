Sunshine State DE has Tigers in his top 2

Sunshine State DE has Tigers in his top 2

Recruiting

Sunshine State DE has Tigers in his top 2

In late February, Clemson offered Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2019 defensive end Raymond Cutts. Defensive line coach Todd Bates extended the offer and has been in regular communication with the Sunshine State standout since.

In fact, Cutts told TCI he is in contact with Bates “every day.”

“How I can come right in and play,” Cutts said of what he has heard, “and how successful I can be and how how they can really look out for me.”

Though the relationship is new on both sides, Cutts and Bates have already begun to form a good bond.

“It’s great,” Cutts said of the relationship, “and it’s like he’s like a cool big brother.”

Cutts (6-3, 255) earned Defensive Line MVP honors at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Orlando on Feb. 18. Clemson offered a week later, joining Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Minnesota, USF, FAU and Cincinnati on his offer sheet.

While there is a ways to go in his recruitment, two schools have asserted themselves as early frontrunners for Cutts.

“It’s between Clemson and Louisville,” he said of his favorites right now.

Along with Clemson, Cutts said Louisville is recruiting him the hardest.

Cutts visited Florida on Wednesday. He had planned to attend Clemson’s junior day in early March but was unable to make it. He hopes to visit Clemson sometime in the spring and wants to visit Louisville and USF as well.

, , Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

1hr

OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from CenturyLink Center in Omaha, where the fifth-seeded Tigers will practice shortly in preparation for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed (…)

reply
3hr

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Clemson Tigers get set for Friday’s Sweet 16 Showdown with top-seed Kansas in the Midwest Region Semifinals, The Clemson Insider hit the town in Omaha Wednesday night. (…)

reply
4hr

OMAHA, Neb. — Last summer, before Clemson began individual workouts, one of Brad Brownell’s assistant coaches approached him with the idea of branding the program, similar to what Dabo Swinney and the (…)

reply
15hr

OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from Omaha as the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers arrive to prepare for the Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday night. TCI’s Will Vandervort (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home