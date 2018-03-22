Taste of Omaha: The Drover

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Clemson Tigers get set for Friday’s Sweet 16 Showdown with top-seed Kansas in the Midwest Region Semifinals, The Clemson Insider hit the town in Omaha Wednesday night.

The TCI staff, along with WYFF sports anchor Julia Morris and her photographer, went to The Drover here in Omaha to get a taste of the best steaks Omaha has to offer.

Robert MacRae, the publisher of TCI, went with the Whisky Fillet (pictured above), while I went with the Whiskey Rib Eye (below). As you can see, my steak was a whole lot bigger.

This happened! This is why you come to The Drover when you are in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/s6dnGmpO79 — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 22, 2018

Robert seemed to enjoy his meal, and I can tell you that I thoroughly enjoyed mine.

Julia and her photographer got the Whisky sirloin cuts and they both said they were great. By the way, the bake potato and the salad bar were awesome as well.

All of us recommend The Drover if you come to Omaha for a visit.