4-star Massachusetts LB draws Clemson offer on visit

Class of 2020 four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Friday.

The Milton (Mass.) Academy standout left with a scholarship offer from Clemson in tow.

“I am excited to announce that I received an offer from (Clemson Football),” Mullings wrote in a Twitter post on Friday evening.

In addition to Clemson, Mullings owns early offers from Michigan, UCLA, Maryland, Boston College, Northwestern, Rutgers, Syracuse and San Jose State.

Mullings (6-2, 215) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts, No. 4 four outside linebacker and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2020 class.