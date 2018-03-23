Brownell: "Our guys took it to the wire"

Basketball

OMAHA, NE – Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was proud of how his team fought until the final seconds.

Coach Brownell, Gabe DeVoe and Marcquise Reed held a press conference following the loss to Kansas.

Watch the presser on TCITV:

 

