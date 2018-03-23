Clemson downs No. 11 Louisville 3-1

Latest
5-star LB 'really interested' in Clemson
Recruiting was becoming somewhat of a distraction for Horn Lake (Miss.)’s Nakobe Dean. With a list of close to 30 scholarship offers, the five-star linebacker was being contacted by college (…)
4-star Massachusetts LB draws Clemson offer on visit
Class of 2020 four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Friday. The Milton (Mass.) Academy standout left with a scholarship offer from Clemson in tow. “I am excited to (…)
Donnal finds himself in rare company
OMAHA, Neb. — When Clemson tips off its game with top-seeded Kansas in tonight’s Midwest Regional Semifinals at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Mark Donnal will lay claim to some kind of history. Though (…)
Top-100 prospect building strong relationship with Clemson
One of Clemson’s priority targets in the class of 2019 is Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star athlete DeMarcco Hellams. The top-100 recruit was among the select group of visitors brought in by (…)
Countdown to tipoff: Tigers prepare for Sweet 16 matchup with Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in 20 years, the Clemson basketball team will play in the Sweet 16 as the No. 5 seed Tigers play top seed Kansas today in the Midwest Regional Semifinals at the CenturyLink (…)
Countdown to First Pitch: Clemson at Louisville
Clemson travels to Louisville for a critical Atlantic Division three-game series in the ACC this weekend. In this edition of Countdown to First Pitch we preview the top 11 showdown. No. (…)
Mitchell: "No matter what, we will have a chance to win"
OMAHA, NE – TCI caught up with Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell following practice on Thursday. Mitchell isn’t concerned what others are saying about the Tigers’ chances.
Radakovich not surprised by Tigers’ Sweet 16 run
OMAHA, Neb. — There is no one happier to see Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program play in tonight’s Midwest Regional Semifinal, against top seed Kansas, than Dan Radakovich. Clemson’s (…)
Photo Gallery: Clemson's Sweet 16 Practice
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson was the first team to practice Thursday morning at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, as it prepares for its battle with top seed Kansas in the Midwest Regionl Semifinals. The (…)