DeVoe wanted win, not record high

OMAHA, Neb. — TCI caught up with Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe following the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 80-76 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.
DeVoe set a career high with 31 points, but made it clear he wanted the win.
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, Gabe DeVoe and Marcquise Reed spoke with the media following the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 80-76 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 on (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — It was obvious very early on Friday that Kansas was playing in its 31st Sweet 16 and Clemson was just in its fourth, and first in 20 years. The top-seeded Jayhawks’ experience on one of (…)
Jacob Hennessy pitched a career-long 7.1 innings to lead No. 10 Clemson to a 3-1 victory over No. 11 Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the (…)
Recruiting was becoming somewhat of a distraction for Horn Lake (Miss.)’s Nakobe Dean. With a list of close to 30 scholarship offers, the five-star linebacker was being contacted by college (…)
Class of 2020 four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Friday. The Milton (Mass.) Academy standout left with a scholarship offer from Clemson in tow. “I am excited to (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — When Clemson tips off its game with top-seeded Kansas in tonight’s Midwest Regional Semifinals at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Mark Donnal will lay claim to some kind of history. Though (…)
One of Clemson’s priority targets in the class of 2019 is Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star athlete DeMarcco Hellams. The top-100 recruit was among the select group of visitors brought in by (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in 20 years, the Clemson basketball team will play in the Sweet 16 as the No. 5 seed Tigers play top seed Kansas today in the Midwest Regional Semifinals at the CenturyLink (…)
Clemson travels to Louisville for a critical Atlantic Division three-game series in the ACC this weekend. In this edition of Countdown to First Pitch we preview the top 11 showdown. No. (…)