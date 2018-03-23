DeVoe wanted win, not record high

DeVoe wanted win, not record high

Basketball

DeVoe wanted win, not record high

OMAHA, Neb. — TCI caught up with Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe following the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 80-76 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

DeVoe set a career high with 31 points, but made it clear he wanted the win.

 

 

, , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home