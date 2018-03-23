Mitchell: "No matter what, we will have a chance to win"

OMAHA, NE – TCI caught up with Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell following practice on Thursday. Mitchell isn’t concerned what others are saying about the Tigers’ chances.
OMAHA, Neb. — There is no one happier to see Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program play in tonight’s Midwest Regional Semifinal, against top seed Kansas, than Dan Radakovich. Clemson’s (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson was the first team to practice Thursday morning at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, as it prepares for its battle with top seed Kansas in the Midwest Regionl Semifinals. The (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson reserve guard Anthony Oliver after the Tigers finished their Thursday practice for their Sweet 16 game against Kansas on Friday at the (…)
OMAHA, Neb. – The Clemson Insider and the rest of the media caught up with Clemson center Elijah Thomas Thursday morning in the Clemson locker room after practice. Thomas isn’t worried about (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — When Omaha and Clemson are mentioned in the same breath, it generally has something to do with the College World Series. Through the years, Clemson has been a constant with college (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — When Clemson players were asked by Kansas and national reporters about the daunting task they had in facing one of the “Blue Bloods” in college basketball, they were all kind of taken (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson reserve center Mark Donnal has something his Clemson teammates don’t have, experience playing in the Sweet 16. Donnal, who transferred from Michigan after a Sweet 16 run (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe knows the Tigers will need to limit the three-pointers from top-seed Kansas if they want to advance to the Elite 8 on Sunday. Clemson, the fifth seed, plays the (…)