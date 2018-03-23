Top-100 prospect building strong relationship with Clemson

One of Clemson’s priority targets in the class of 2019 is Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star athlete DeMarcco Hellams. The top-100 recruit was among the select group of visitors brought in by Clemson for its elite junior day event in January.

The Tigers are recruiting Hellams as a safety, and he has continued to build on his relationship with the Clemson staff, specifically safeties coach Mickey Conn and area recruiter Mike Reed.

“It’s great,” Hellams said of their relationship.

Hellams (6-2, 205) visited Clemson for the first time in March 2017 after receiving an offer from Clemson a month earlier.

Since returning for the elite junior day on Jan. 20, Hellams has remained in regular communication with the Tigers.

“I talk with Coach Conn and Coach Reed weekly,” he said.

What is their pitch to the prominent prospect?

“We’ve talked about what Clemson has to offer past football, what makes Clemson successful, and adding pieces like myself to the puzzle can take my game and Clemson to the next level,” Hellams said.

Hellams is a versatile player that can line up at safety, corner or wide receiver. With the exception of a couple, most schools view him exclusively as a defensive back.

Alabama offered Hellams in late February, joining an offer list that features the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Michigan along with Clemson.

Hellams is visiting Alabama today. He doesn’t have any other trips scheduled as of now but hopes to make it back to Clemson this spring.

“I don’t have a set date, but I want to catch a spring practice in the coming weeks,” he said of Clemson.

Hellams is ranked as high as the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2019 class by ESPN.