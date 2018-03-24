Clemson fans welcome back the Tigers after their historic Sweet 16 run

A crowd of Clemson fans gathered outside of Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to welcome the Tigers back to campus following their historic run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Instant Replay: No. 10 Clemson 3, No. 11 Louisville 1
The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 10 Clemson’s 3-1 win over No. 11 Louisville Friday night at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky. What happened? The Tigers (17-5, 4-3 ACC) (…)
DeVoe ends his Clemson career in record-setting style
OMAHA, Neb. — Gabe DeVoe was a man who did not want to see his college basketball career end on Friday. The Clemson senior did everything he could to extend his career a little longer by scoring a (…)
Pair of highly touted teammates set to visit Clemson
Clemson will play host to a pair of top prospects from the same school next week. Lakeland (Fla.) High School 2019 four-star tight end Keon Zipperer is set to visit Clemson with fellow four-star teammate (…)
What They Are Saying: Clemson shows 'grit' in loss to Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson basketball team rallied from a 20-point deficit in the last 12 minutes to push top-seed Kansas in the NCAA’s Midwest Regional. However, in the end, despite Gabe (…)
Mitchell: 'We couldn't get clicking'
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson point guard Shelton Mitchell reflected on a great season and the loss to Kansas in the Sweet 16 following Friday’s loss to the Jayhawks at the CenturyLink Center in (…)
Tigers showed true ‘Clemson Grit’ until the very end
OMAHA, Neb. — All season long, Clemson’s mantra has been “Clemson Grit,” never giving up and having passion and perseverance to overcome anything to achieve a long term goal. (…)
Brownell: 'Our guys took it to the wire'
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was proud of how his team fought until the final seconds of their 80-76 loss to top-seed Kansas Friday at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha. Brownell (…)
Clemson Press Conference Transcript
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, Gabe DeVoe and Marcquise Reed spoke with the media following the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 80-76 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 on (…)
DeVoe wanted win, not record high
OMAHA, Neb. — TCI caught up with Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe following the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 80-76 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. DeVoe set a career high with (…)
Tigers' rally falls short in Sweet 16
OMAHA, Neb. — It was obvious very early on Friday that Kansas was playing in its 31st Sweet 16 and Clemson was just in its fourth, and first in 21 years. The top-seeded Jayhawks’ experience on one of (…)