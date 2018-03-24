Clemson fans welcome back the Tigers after their historic Sweet 16 run

A crowd of Clemson fans gathered outside of Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to welcome the Tigers back to campus following their historic run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tiger faithful greeted the team as it returned home from Omaha, Neb., following its 80-76 loss to Kansas in the Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night.

Clemson’s Sweet 16 appearance marked its first since 1997, an outstanding accomplishment for a team that was picked to finish 13th in the ACC by the media in the preseason.

Check out the team’s welcome home on TCITV: