Clemson makes cut for elite cornerback prospect

Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones has cut his list of over 20 offers down to seven schools.

The class of 2019 prospect named a top seven of Clemson, Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon via Twitter.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Jones owns offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State and others.

Clemson offered Jones on Jan. 11, and he visited Clemson nine days later for its elite junior day event.

Jones (6-1, 170) told The Clemson Insider recently that the Tigers would make his top group.

“They make me feel like a top priority,” Jones said of Clemson. “They show a lot of love, and Clemson is definitely the best of both worlds if we’re talking academically and athletically.”

Jones is ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2019 class.