Instant Replay: No. 10 Clemson 3, No. 11 Louisville 1

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 10 Clemson’s 3-1 win over No. 11 Louisville Friday night at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

What happened?

The Tigers (17-5, 4-3 ACC) took a 2-0 lead in the second as Robert Jolly reached on a two-out error and Drew Wharton followed with a single before Kyle WIlkie hit a two-out double to bring both runners in. The Cardinals (17-5, 3-4 ACC) would answer with a run in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to 2-1. Clemson added a key insurance run in the fourth when Chris Williams drew a leadoff walk, moved up a base on a groundout, and came in to score on Wharton’s RBI double. From there, both teams pitching staffs took control of the game and though each team threatened in several innings neither was able to push across any more runs and the Tigers picked up the series-opening win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several big moments, but two really stand out. First, Wilkie came up with a clutch hit in the second to give Clemson an early lead. Later in the game, the bullpen would strand two runners in both the eighth and ninth innings to close down the Clemson win.

What went right?

Jacob Hennessy turned in a career night, allowing a single run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a career-long 7.1 innings. Three relievers (Carson Spiers, Mat Clark, and Ryan Miller) combined to toss 1.2 scoreless innings to end the game. Wharton had a game-high three hits and drove in a run while Wilkie had two hits and two RBI.

What went wrong?

The Tigers had only six hits in the contest (with five by two players). The top of the lineup (1-4) combined to go 0-for-13 but did draw three walks. Clemson batters combined for 10 strikeouts while stranding six runners