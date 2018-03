OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson point guard Shelton Mitchell reflected on a great season and the loss to Kansas in the Sweet 16 following Friday’s loss to the Jayhawks at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

Mitchell helped the Tigers cut into a 20-point deficit, and pull them within four points, but in the end Kansas was able to hang on for an 80-76 win.

Clemson’s season ends at 25-10.