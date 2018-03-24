Thomas: 'I hate losing'

OMAHA, Neb. — There were a lot of people Friday who were proud of the way fifth-seeded Clemson rallied back before eventually falling to No. 1 Kansas in the NCAA’s Midwest Regional Semifinals at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

However, center Elijah Thomas was not one of them.

“I want to say I take as much pride in our resilience as anyone, but to me, I hate losing,” the junior said after the Tigers’ 80-76 loss to the Jayhawks in the Sweet 16. “I feel like there were things we could have done better as a team to win this game.

“That team (Kansas) is very, very beatable. It showed as we came down and cut the deficit short. There were probably some things we could have cleaned up earlier in the game that gave us the success we had in the second half.”

Clemson, which finished the season at 25-10, scored 49 points in the second half and outscored the Jayhawks by 9 points. The Tigers trailed Kansas (30-7) by 20 points, 62-42, with 12:01 to play in the game before outscoring the Jayhawks 34-18 the rest of the way.