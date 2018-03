OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson basketball team rallied from a 20-point deficit in the last 12 minutes to push top-seed Kansas in the NCAA’s Midwest Regional.

However, in the end, despite Gabe DeVoe’s career-high 31 points, the Jayhawks survived the fifth-seeded Tigers by hanging on for an 80-76 victory at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

Here is what everyone was saying about the Tigers on Twitter.

Tigers' rally falls short in the Sweet 16, despite 31 points from Gabe DeVoe in his last game. (updated story with quotes.) #Clemson https://t.co/ROmaqWw5SO — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) March 24, 2018

Hard not to get emotional on the radio talking about this team. Just an unbelievable experience to be a part of @ClemsonMBB this year. So happy that I to learn/help/be a part of one of the greatest teams to don a Clemson basketball jersey. — Terrence Oglesby (@ThatOtherTO22) March 24, 2018

Tigers showed true ‘Clemson Grit’ until the very end.https://t.co/uyfsb3duM4 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) March 24, 2018

SHELTON. MITCHELL. DUNK. ALERT. Five-straight points from Mitchell forces a timeout from Kansas! 74-68, Kansas | 2:27 2H#ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/PjcASTBfD7 — Clemson Men's Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 24, 2018

We couldn't be more proud to represent Clemson University in the Sweet 16. #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/w4DqcHYFlx — Clemson Men's Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 22, 2018

Gabe DeVoe sets a Clemson record for points in an NCAA Tournament game with 31. (Dale Davis prev. had 26 vs. LaSalle in 1990). He is also the first Clemson player to post three consecutive 20-point games in an NCAA Tournament.#BobbyBuckets#ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/zKkuEQHSNj — Clemson Men's Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 24, 2018

No. 4 from Clemson just made my jaw drop. (Basketball edition. The football No. 4 did that to me frequently.) — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 24, 2018

We're grateful for the support we've received all season long. Thank you, #ClemsonFamily. pic.twitter.com/rii7zMQJlq — Clemson Men's Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 24, 2018