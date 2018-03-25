Bryant ready to finish spring strong

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is a work in progress. At least that is what the rising senior said prior to the Tigers’ spring break earlier this month.

Bryant and the rest of of the Tigers return to spring workouts on Monday after having the last 10 days off for spring break.

Clemson has already went through eight of the the 15 practices the NCAA allows in the spring.

“It is still a work in progress,” Bryant said. “I’m still trying to make sure that I continue to work . I have really been working on my footwork and my quick game.”

Bryant of course is in a quarterback battle with sophomore Hunter Johnson and freshmen Chase Brice and Trevor Lawrence. However, the Tigers’ starter from a year ago is not concentrating on any of that stuff. He is only focused on himself and making sure he is getting better.

The Calhoun Falls native had a good first year as the Tigers’ starter. Besides leading Clemson to a third straight ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance to go with a 12-2 season, he also completed 66 percent of his passes.

“I am trying to find ways to get the ball out of my hands as quick as possible. That is where I am at,” Bryant said.

Bryant threw for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns, while running for 665 yards and 11 more scores.

However, the Clemson quarterback struggled at times getting the ball out of his hands and making quick decisions. Those things have been a point of emphasis for Bryant this off-season.

“I feel like I am getting the ball out, but it can be quicker,” he said. “But right now, I feel like I am in a good spot being that the first part of spring is in the books.

“I’ll be ready to come back and finish it the right way.”