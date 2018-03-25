Clemson takes the lead at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning at Patterson Stadium when Chris Williams and Drew Wharton both singled with two outs to drive in four runs.

After Jordan Greene doubled down the left field line to start the inning and Bryce Teodosio and Logan Davidson walked, it looked the Tigers would leave the bases loaded. Seth Beer pop upped to short and Patrick Cromwell struck out looking.

However, Williams got just enough of Michael Kirian’s 3-2 pitch to get it up the middle to score Greene and Teodosio for a 2-0 lead.

Following a hit-by-pitch by Robert Jolly, Wharton hit safely through the left side to score Davidson and Williams, making the score 4-0.