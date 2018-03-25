Greene earns more playing time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monte Lee has been trying to find a way to get Jordan Greene on the field all season, but with the success Patrick Cromwell and Grayson Byrd have had at the plate lately, the opportunities have been slim at best.

But when Byrd got banged up in Friday’s win over No. 11 Louisville, Greene’s opportunity came.

Byrd was forced to sit out No. 10 Clemson’s doubleheader Sunday against the Cardinals, giving Greene the chance to shine at second base and on the plate.

“Greene came in and played a really good ballgame today and earned the opportunity to get back out there and earn some more (playing time) for us,” Lee said.

Greene finished the doubleheader, which Clemson split with the Cardinals, 2-for-5 with a double, two walks, a stolen base, RBI and a run scored.

“It was nice to get an opportunity,” Greene said to The Clemson Insider. “Hopefully, things will work out and I will get some more in the future. But it was a great team win.”

Clemson won the first game of the doubleheader, 4-3, to clinch the series. It was the first time the Tigers won a series at Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014.

“It’s the first time we have come up here and won at Louisville so it was nice to come up here and get these guys on their home field,” Greene said.

It was nice seeing Greene have success once again on the field. Prior to Sunday, the junior had played in just nine games and started two. He had just eight at-bats.

“Coach Lee tells us all the time that even when we do not play, to be watching every pitch,” Greene said. “Some of my best friends are on the team, Patrick, Chris (Williams), Grayson. They play everyday so I talk to them and see what they are doing so that helps me stay mentally locked in.

“I help them through their at-bats. Even Seth, he and I talk all he time after his at-bats. ‘What are they doing to you? What can we do going forward’ and stuff like that. It helps me stay mentally locked in on the game.”

His readiness helped Clemson get a big-road win on Sunday.