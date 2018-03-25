Greene takes advantage of his opportunity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Greene has been patiently waiting his turn and on Sunday he got his chance.

Greene played a big role for the Tigers at Patterson Stadium in Louisville as Clemson won the weekend series at Louisville for the first time. Greene had two hits in the doubleheader, plus two walks, an RBI and a run scored after starting for an injured Grayson Byrd at second base.

After the doubleheader, Byrd spoke exclusively to The Clemson Insider about his performance and the Tigers’ big performance.

Clemson won the three-game series 2-1.