Greene takes advantage of his opportunity

Greene takes advantage of his opportunity

Feature

Greene takes advantage of his opportunity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Greene has been patiently waiting his turn and on Sunday he got his chance.

Greene played a big role for the Tigers at Patterson Stadium in Louisville as Clemson won the weekend series at Louisville for the first time. Greene had two hits in the doubleheader, plus two walks, an RBI and a run scored after starting for an injured Grayson Byrd at second base.

After the doubleheader, Byrd spoke exclusively to The Clemson Insider about his performance and the Tigers’ big performance.

Clemson won the three-game series 2-1.

, , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monte Lee has been trying to find a way to get Jordan Greene on the field all season, but with the success Patrick Cromwell and Grayson Byrd have had at the plate lately, the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home