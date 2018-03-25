Instant Replay: Clemson 4, Louisville 3

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 10 Clemson’s 4-3 win over No. 11 Louisville in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium.

What happened?

Following four scoreless innings, the Tigers (18-5, 5-3 ACC) took the game’s first lead in the top of the fifth. Jordan Greene led off with a double followed by back-to-back walks to Bryce Teodosio and Logan Davidson to load the bases. After two outs, Chris Williams would bring two runs in on a single up the middle to make it 2-0. Robert Jolly would then reach on a HBP to set up Drew Wharton for another big hit as his two-run single gave Clemson a 4-0 lead. The Cardinals (17-6, 3-5 ACC) answered right back in the bottom of the frame with two runs to cut the lead to 4-2. Louisville would add another lead in the sixth to trim it to 4-3 but the Tiger bullpen kept the Cardinals at bay as Ryley Gilliam struck out the side in the ninth to give Clemson it’s first-ever series win at Louisville.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fifth inning. After both starting pitchers battled through some adversity in the early innings, the Tigers finally broke through in the fifth as they used two two-out hits to take a lead they would never relinquish.

What went right?

Brooks Crawford gave Clemson a decent start, allowing two runs on six hits before being pulled in the fifth inning with a lead again. From there, five relievers would combine to allow only one run over 4.2 innings on just one hit. Davidson led the Tigers with two hits while Williams and Wharton each drove in two runs. Defensively, Clemson did not commit an error in the field.

What went wrong?

The Tigers offense again struggled to build innings, collecting only six hits on the day (but they did draw eight walks and two HBPs). Clemson stranded 11 runners in the game, including leaving the bases loaded on two occasions. On the mound, the Tiger pitching staff struggled to throw strikes as they walked 11 batters on the day and hit one other batter.