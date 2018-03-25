The Opening Atlanta regional loaded with Clemson prospects

The Opening — Nike’s regional camp tour — continues today in the Atlanta metro area. A slew of top prospects are set to compete at Buford High School in Buford, Ga., including a bevy of Clemson targets and prospects in the class of 2019 and future classes.

The Clemson Insider will be on hand for all the action beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Here is a rundown of the some of the recruits we’ll be watching as it relates to Clemson:

The Tigers will be represented at The Opening Atlanta regional by a couple of their commitments in the 2019 class, Calhoun (Ga.) athlete Brannon Spector and Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay. Spector pledged to Clemson before the Georgia Tech game last October, while Lay committed during his visit for the Tigers’ junior event on March 3.

One of the headlining uncommitted recruits expected to compete is Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley four-star Sam Howell (pictured), the country’s top-ranked pro-style quarterback. Howell stopped by Clemson to watch a spring practice on March 12 and also visited Death Valley for the Auburn and Florida State games last season. Howell recently told TCI he could make his decision in the next month or two and that Clemson remains in his top group of schools.

A couple of other 2019 quarterbacks squarely on Clemson’s radar are slated to participate as well: Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove’s John Rhys Plumlee and Marietta (Ga.)’s Harrison Bailey. Both were on campus recently as Plumlee visited Clemson on March 15 and Bailey attended the March junior day.

Several of Clemson’s top offensive line targets are set to compete, namely Buford (Ga.) four-star tackle Harry Miller; Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway four-star guard Keiondre Jones, Oxford (Ala.) five-star guard Clay Webb and Moncks Corner (S.C.) Berkeley tackle Kamren McCray. Miller, Jones and Webb are all ranked among the top 100 prospects in the 2019 class by at least one recruiting service. Miller, Jones and McCray all attended Clemson’s elite junior day in late January.

Another offensive lineman we’ll be keeping an eye on is Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star tackle Trente Jones, who committed to Michigan in February but continues to garner interest from Clemson.

Among the best defensive linemen that will be in action are Forest Park (Ga.) four-star end Justin Eboigbe, Twin City (Ga.) Emanuel County Institute four-star end Curtis Fann, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer end Colby Wooden and Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star Travon Walker.

Eboigbe cited Clemson as one of his top 10 schools this past Wednesday after receiving an offer from the Tigers in February and attending their junior day in March. Fann earned an offer from Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp last June prior to visiting for the Florida State game in November and naming Clemson one of his top four schools in December (Auburn, Florida, South Carolina). Walker, who visited for the Auburn game last season, also named Clemson one of his top four schools in January along with Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. Wooden picked up an offer from Clemson in February and attended the March junior day.

A few linebackers with Clemson offers are listed on The Opening Atlanta roster: Horn Lake (Miss.) five-star Nakobe Dean, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star Lavonta Bentley and Savannah (Ga.) Islands four-star Kalen Deloach. Deloach visited Clemson for the January elite junior day, and Bentley attended the junior day in March.

A couple of other linebackers on the roster to know are Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson’s Tra Wilkins and Oxford (Ala.)’s Kendall McCallum. Wilkins was invited to the elite junior day in January, and McCallum made a stop at Clemson on March 15.

A few of Clemson’s priority defensive back targets are slated to participate as well: Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback D.J. Turner and Atlanta (Ga.) Marist safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton, who added over 15 offers in February alone, including one from Clemson, attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3. Both Kelly and Turner visited for the January elite junior day.

A trio of Georgia commitments in the 2019 class that own offers from Clemson are among The Opening Atlanta headliners: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive end Nolan Smith, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and Marietta (Ga.) Walton five-star receiver Dominick Blaylock.

Some of the top 2020 prospects on Clemson’s radar expected to be in action are Marietta (Ga.) athlete Arik Gilbert; Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen; Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy; Hogansville (Ga.) Callway athlete Tank Bigsby; Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs; Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville cornerback Malachi Moore; Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County wide receiver Kobe Hudson; Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker Kevin Swint; Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers; and Marietta (Ga.) wide receiver Jermaine Burton, a Miami commitment.

Burroughs, Hudson and Capers all claim early offers from Clemson.

A list of other recruits on Clemson’s radar too long to name are expected to compete as well. Stay tuned to TCI all day long, as we will be at Buford High School to bring you coverage of Clemson prospects at The Opening Atlanta regional.