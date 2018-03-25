Tigers take down Louisville to win series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson and Louisville pitching combined to give up 19 walks and hit three batters, while the two teams combined to also leave 25 runners on base.

In other words, Sunday’s first game of a doubleheader was not a good baseball game. In the end, the 10th-ranked Tigers played just well enough to eek out 4-3 victory over No. 11 Louisville at Patterson Stadium in Louisville.

The win was Clemson’s second of the series, allowing it to clinch the three-game series, its first series win over the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC.

The Tigers’ pitching gave up a season-high 11 walks and had just six strikeouts, while the offense was 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Louisville (17-6, 3-5 ACC) was not much better, allowing eight walks and hit two batters. The Cardinals were also 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals left 14 runners stranded overall.

The bright spot for Clemson (18-5, 5-3 ACC) came from closer Ryley Gilliam, who earned his third save of the season. The righty came in relief in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and struck out three of the four batters he faced.

Reliever Alex Schnell also came in the eighth inning and got a big out for the Tigers with a strikeout.

Clemson took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Chris Williams and Drew Wharton both singled with two outs to drive in four runs.

After Jordan Greene doubled down the left field line to start the inning and Bryce Teodosio and Logan Davidson walked, it looked the Tigers would leave the bases loaded. Seth Beer pop upped to short and Patrick Cromwell struck out looking.

However, Williams got just enough of Michael Kirian’s 3-2 pitch to get it up the middle to score Greene and Teodosio for a 2-0 lead.

Following a hit-by-pitch by Robert Jolly, Wharton hit safely through the left side to score Davidson and Williams, making the score 4-0.

Louisville rallied in the bottom frame when Logan Wyatt doubled down the left field line to score Devin Mann and then Drew Campbell drove in Wyatt to cut the lead to 4-2 on ground ball to shortstop.

The Cardinals made it 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Clemson pitchers Travis Marr, Mat Clark and Carson Spiers walked in a run after giving up three walks and hit one batter.

Wyatt got credit for his second RBI with a drawn walk, which scored Justin Lavey.

Game 3 of the series will begin at 3:30 p.m. Clemson is looking for its second ACC sweep of the season.