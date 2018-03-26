Clemson commit shines at The Opening Atlanta

Clemson was well represented by athlete Brannon Spector at Nike’s The Opening regional camp in the Atlanta metro area on Sunday.

One of Clemson’s four commitments in the class of 2019, Spector recorded the second-highest athletic rating (120.33) among all the camp’s participants — a mark better than five-star prospects such as wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (114.90), linebacker Nakobe Dean (113.13) and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (104.04).

Spector (6-2, 187) also tested in the 95th percentile and above in all of the tests at the camp. He ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, clocked a time of 4.27 seconds in the shuttle drill, posted a vertical jump of 38.4 inches and had a 43-foot powerball toss.

The Clemson Insider was on hand at The Opening Atlanta and caught up with Spector afterward.

“I felt good,” Spector said of his performance. “I feel like I did good today.”

Spector, who plays both wide receiver and safety at Calhoun (Ga.) High School, worked out at receiver during the camp. He impressed in one-on-ones, showing off his precise route-running and often beating the man defending him.

Receiver is the position Spector expects to play at the next level, and he is aiming to expand his versatility.

“I’m working on playing more than one (receiver) position,” he said. “This year I’m going to try to play on the left side more than I do on the right side. I’m going to try to work it out and play both sides better.”

Clemson extended an offer to Spector following his strong showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

Spector committed to the Tigers before the Georgia Tech game in October, and he continues to communicate regularly with receivers coach Jeff Scott and area recruiter Brandon Streeter.

“We keep a tight relationship,” he said, “and we’re talking every day.”

Since jumping on board with Clemson, Spector has been an active recruiter for the Tigers.

“I see a bunch of kids getting offers,” he said, “and I’m just commenting on them and telling them ‘All In’.”

As a junior in 2017, Spector played a pivotal role on a Calhoun team that won the Class 3A state title. In Calhoun’s 10-6 victory over Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) in the state championship game, Spector intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for the lone touchdown of the contest by either team.

Spector’s goal for his upcoming senior season? Repeat.

“Just win another state championship,” he said.

Spector is the son of former Clemson receiver Robbie Spector. His brother is Clemson redshirt freshman linebacker Baylon Spector, and his sister is a cheerleader for the Tigers.

Calhoun (Ga.) 2019 receiver and #Clemson commit Brannon Spector (@BrannonSpector) beats his man 1-on-1 at The Opening Atlanta pic.twitter.com/MZ5XqToY1D — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) March 25, 2018

#Clemson commit Brannon Spector (@BrannonSpector) sporting Clemson gloves, catching a pass at The Opening Atlanta regional pic.twitter.com/6cN4ObZcKS — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) March 25, 2018