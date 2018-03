Clemson moves up in D1Baseball Rankings

Clemson moved up two spots to No. 12 in the latest D1Baseball rankings, which was released on Monday.

The Tigers are coming off a 2-2 week. However, their two wins came at Louisville this past weekend.

Clemson (18-6, 5-4 ACC) will play Furman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fluor Field in Greenville.

D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings