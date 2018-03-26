Clemson offers 4-star DB from Missouri

Saint Louis (Mo.) Parkway North four-star safety Jalani Williams reported an offer from Clemson on Monday via social media.

“Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!” Williams wrote in a Twitter post.

Williams (6-2, 170) lists more than two dozen offers in total, including ones from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, Wisconsin.

On March 2, Williams named a top eight of Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia but said at the time that his recruitment remained open.

Williams is ranked as high as the No. 16 safety and No. 212 overall prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals.

Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! 🐅 🐾 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/mK3PPmrFHU — Jalani Williams™ (@jalaniw9) March 26, 2018