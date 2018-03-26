Clemson offers 5-star safety

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill announced on Monday that he has received a scholarship offer from Clemson.

Hill, one of the top prospects in the class of 2019, has more than two dozen offers in total. His list includes the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA.

At the beginning of January, Hill released a top 12 of TCU, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma. He said at the time that his top group was subject to change.

As a junior in 2017, Hill tallied 71 tackles, six tackles for loss and five interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns. He also scored on a fumble recovery and had 11 pass breakups.

Hill is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma, No. 2 safety and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.