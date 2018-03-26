DeVoe named All-Midwest Regional

Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe was named to the NCAA’s Midwest Regional all-tournament team, as selected by a panel of voters from the United State Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

DeVoe was voted to the team comprised of five other student-athletes: Malik Newman (Kansas/Most Outstanding Player), Devonte’ Graham (Kansas), Marvin Bagley III (Duke), Trevon Duval (Duke) and Gary Trent, Jr. (Duke).

The Shelby, N.C. native scored a career-high 31 points in a four-point loss to Kansas in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup on Friday, March 23.

DeVoe’s performance puts him into the upper echelon of Clemson basketball greats. DeVoe’s 31 points is the most scored by a Tiger in the NCAA Tournament (previous best was Dale Davis with 26 vs. LaSalle in 1990).

It marked another first with DeVoe becoming the first Clemson player to scored 20+ points in three consecutive NCAA Tournament games.

DeVoe’s performance wasn’t done in the scoring column, he became just the 27th member in Clemson history to achieve a “Triple Leadership”, leading the Tigers in points (31), rebounds (nine) and assists (three).

Kansas also had not had an opponent score 30+ points in a game since Nov. 22, 2016 when Yante Maten of Georgia scored 30.

DeVoe averaged 25.0 points per game during three NCAA Tournament games – the highest NCAA Tournament average in Clemson history. He’s also fourth in field goals (28) and second in 3-pointers (11) in Clemson’s tournament history.

DeVoe was named All-ACC honorable mention for his season on the court. He finishes his career with 936 total points. He ranks eighth all-time in 3-pointers made in a career with 169 and seventh in 3-pointers made in a single season with 86.