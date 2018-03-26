Elite Georgia linebacker adds Clemson offer

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County 2020 four-star linebacker Sergio Allen has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via social media Monday afternoon.

“BEYOND BLESSED AND HONORED To have received my 11th Offer from THE Clemson Tigers,” Allen wrote in a Twitter post.

Allen’s other 10 offers include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Allen (6-2, 220) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and returned to Clemson for the Auburn game in September. He told The Clemson Insider after the Auburn game that he had a great time during the visit.

“I enjoyed my visit a lot,” Allen said. “It was my second time visiting, and it still felt like my first because of my excitement. I loved everything. People knew me, and I knew others as well. They made me feel welcomed, and the game atmosphere was crazy. I learned chants. It made me want to be on the field.”

Allen is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore last season, Allen totaled 104 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also logged seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery and an interception.