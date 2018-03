Last week Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell called Dabo Swinney a “chucker” and questioned his defense and rebounding ability during Noon Ball in Clemson.

Swinney, all in fun of course, fired back at Brownell after Monday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Monday was the ninth practice of the spring for the Tigers.

Watch Swinny’s funny comments to Brownell on TCITV: