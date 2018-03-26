Talented Peach State DE picks up offer from Clemson

Class of 2019 prospect Mataio Soli has added another big offer — this time from Clemson.

The Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end announced the news via social media Monday afternoon.

“ALL GLORY TO GOD. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” Soli wrote in a Twitter post.

Clemson’s offer comes on the heels of Alabama’s offer to Soli on Saturday.

In addition to the Tigers and Crimson Tide, Soli carries offers from Arkansas, California, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, NC State, Oregon, Stanford, Syracuse, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

Soli (6-4, 225) announced a top group of Florida, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Arkansas, Stanford, Duke, Vanderbilt, Cal and Virginia on March 5.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Soli, who said a couple of things stand out to him about the Tigers.

“Their culture and the mindset of the team and all of its players,” he said. “Everyone is All In.”

As a junior in 2017, Soli recorded 77 total tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. He was also credited with seven quarterback hurries, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Soli’s father, Junior, played defensive tackle for Arkansas and was selected in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL draft.