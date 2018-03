Tigers stay strong in latest Baseball America Poll

The Clemson baseball team stayed at No. 12 in the latest Baseball America top 25 rankings.

The Tigers (18-6, 5-4 ACC) went 2-2 last week, but the two wins came at No. 20 Louisville, their first series win in Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC.

Clemson will play Furman at Greenville’s Fluor Field on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Baseball America Top 25