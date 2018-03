GREENVILLE, SC – Seth Beer did it again for the Tigers.

Clemson added to their lead in the fourth. With two outs Patrick Cromwell walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Renwick walked Weatherly hit a single to left to score Cromwell. It was Weatherly’s first hit and RBI as a Tiger. Logan Davidson walked to load the bases. Jordan Greene reached on an error by the third baseman scoring Renwick. Seth Beer then hit a grand slam to right center.

After four the Tigers led 8-0.